Java Developer – Semi Remote – R650 PH at E-merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

A leading international product development shop is looking for a java technology integration specialist to join their team. If you are looking to work in an innovative, dynamic and flexible team that values work life balance and is highly motivating, energetic and fast-paced. Apply Now!

Be a part of cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes in a Dynamic Global Team

Essential Requirements:

5 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Java 8

J2EE

JDBC

Junit

JPQL

OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes

Jenkins

JavaScript / Typescript

Maven

Gradle

PostgreSQL

AWS Cloud

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience

Agile working experience

Webpack

SonarQube

Reference Number for this position is GZ57342 which is a long-term contract position paying per hour working semi remotely offering a cost to company salary of R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

