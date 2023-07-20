JavaScript Engineer – JHB – HYBRID – R900k per annum at E-merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

An opportunity to work with experts in Software Development as a JavaScript Engineer is available. Be a part of a team that creates tech solutions that solve individual business problems.
If you want to be part of this team and work on dynamic project teams while pursuing your own career growth, Apply Now!!
Requirements:
- 5 plus years commercial experience at a professional level
- JavaScript
- Angular
- React
- Vue
- Svelte
- js
- Some Java and .NET
- Some knowledge Go/ ava EE
- Jira
- Git
- Testing frameworks
- HTML5
- CSS3
- NPM
- Yarn
- WireMock
- Nginx
- Apache
Advantageous:
- Docker and Kubernetes experience
- AWS experience/certification
- DevOps
- Cypress
- Protractor
- Selenium
- Webpack
- SCSS, SASS
- Nx
- Lerna
Reference Number for this position is GZ57357 which is a permanent position in Johannesburg offering up to R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
