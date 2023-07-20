JavaScript Engineer – JHB – HYBRID – R900k per annum at E-merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

An opportunity to work with experts in Software Development as a JavaScript Engineer is available. Be a part of a team that creates tech solutions that solve individual business problems.

If you want to be part of this team and work on dynamic project teams while pursuing your own career growth, Apply Now!!

Requirements:

5 plus years commercial experience at a professional level

JavaScript

Angular

React

Vue

Svelte

js

Some Java and .NET

Some knowledge Go/ ava EE

Jira

Git

Testing frameworks

HTML5

CSS3

NPM

Yarn

WireMock

Nginx

Apache

Advantageous:

Docker and Kubernetes experience

AWS experience/certification

DevOps

Cypress

Protractor

Selenium

Webpack

SCSS, SASS

Nx

Lerna

Reference Number for this position is GZ57357 which is a permanent position in Johannesburg offering up to R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

