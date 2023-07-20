Linux Administrator

We’re looking for a talented and motivated Linux Administrator to join our team and help us maintain SUSE Linux Servers. As the Linux Administrator, you’ll play a critical role in installing, and configuring Linux operating systems that meet our client’s needs.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Manage, install, and maintain SUSE Linux Servers

Add users and manage disk storage on servers

Configure Monitoring tools e.g: Zabbix, Icinga, Nagios, PRTG

Monitor Zabbix Servers for outages, disk usage, CPU and memory

Updates security patching, zypper, yum or apt (Debian, RHEL OS)

SFTP setup for business units on Linux Servers

Install and upgrade SUSE OS on all Linux Servers

Expand file systems and disk partitions (LVM ,ext3 , xfs)

Install updates on Unix Servers and MySQL

Configure Backup scripts servers and restores as per request

Monitor network traffic and high bandwidth usage

Configure sendmail, zimbra ldap

Customer Telephonic Support (Manage Engine, Remedy)

XI-text Print Server Knowledge, cups or Printer Installations

Manage Users on Active Directory, SCCM, SCOM

Ansible or automation tool scripting knowledge

Required Qualifications:

SUSE, RedHat and CentOS, Ubuntu, MS

RHCSA Certified, SUSE Certified

VEEAM Backups

Bash, Shell, or Python Scripting

Microsoft Active Directory

AZURE Cloud computing

Qualifications Preferred:

Experience Required:

Physical Demands:

Travel:

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

