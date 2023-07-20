Network Technician (Shift Work) – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Managed IT Services Provider in Durban is seeking to fill the role of its next Network Technician who will handle a multitude of items including scheduled proactive maintenance, automated alerts (including Security), changes, documentation maintenance, and other functions to ensure that the IT ecosystems supported enjoy maximum uptime with minimum unplanned outages. Network Technicians resolve any issues related to the servers, networks, and telecommunications by consistently troubleshooting and monitoring. The skills required for a Network Operations Center include network support, network administration and management, switching and routing, along with Linux. The responsibilities are extensive and require highly skilled individuals. Working hours are according to a defined shift pattern which repeats every 28 days.

DUTIES:

Monitoring and Security:

Maintain uptime for all IT systems by monitoring network errors, malware, and security issues.

Study network systems to make quick decisions to ensure efficiency and an ideal network environment.

Troubleshooting and Resolution:

Resolve all issues related to IT services using standard procedures.

Collaborate with other IT teams, customers, and vendors to enhance routing performance.

Alarm Handling and Escalation:

Troubleshoot technical and quality-related issues.

Escalate complex issues to upper management when necessary.

Maintain communication with vendors and teams to stay updated on issues.

Client Interaction:

Regularly interact with customers, addressing both technical and non-technical requirements.

Provide diplomacy and politeness in customer interactions.

Documentation and Reporting:

Provide network assistance by working closely with vendors and clients.

Maintain a current and accurate knowledge base.

Track and document technical issues in a detailed format.

Additional capabilities that a Network Technician may possess include:

Email hosting services.

Voice and video data management.

Documentation and reporting.

Data storage management.

Power failure monitoring.

System backup management.

Vendor ticket management.

Supervision of common threats, DOS attacks, and viruses.

Hardware configuration, including firewalls and routers.

Network analysis and routine troubleshooting.

Maintenance of core network stability.

Participation in on-call rotation shifts 24/7 or as needed.

Identification and prevention of potential network issues.

Making recommendations for organizational productivity and network improvements.

REQUIREMENTS:

Basic:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate

A+ and N+ or equivalent Certification

4+ years of industry relevant Experience in email/phone/onsite troubleshooting.

Driver’s License (advantageous)

A good understanding of PC software and hardware troubleshooting.

Completion of all stated internal and external training as per the individual Personal Development Plan.

VMware Experience (Basic)

Mac Workstation Experience (Intermediate+)

Microsoft Office Application Support Experience (Expert)

Internet Connectivity Support Experience (Expert)

Advanced Networking Experience

Experience Administering cloud services.

Windows Server Administration and Support certification.

Exchange Server Administration and Support certification.

Minimum 3 years of industry relevant Experience in email/phone/onsite troubleshooting.

Broad based knowledge of industry standard software products in support of customer environments.

Advanced:

VMware VCP (VMware Certified Professional) – VMware Expert (Understanding VMware Clustering and vSwitches)

Windows Server, Exchange, and Office 365 (Expert) – Must at least have a MCSA.

Windows Server 2016 or Equivalent – Having experience setting up and troubleshooting issues.

SAN Experience (Expert) – Having installed, configured, and troubleshooted.

Minimum +5 years of Industry Experience in IT, working with Servers in depth and in an IT Support Environment

Completion of all stated internal and external training as per the individual Personal Development Plan.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal).

COMMENTS:

