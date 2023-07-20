Product Data Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

Leading medical company requires an experienced Product Data Specialist who has experience in analysing data to draw business conclusions. Medical device industry experience is essential.

Matric and Degree / Diploma or Certificate is required

2+ years experience in a product specialist role analysing business data for the company is essential

Data analysis experience within in the MEDICAL DEVICE industry is essential

Expert in Excel and analytics (this will be assessed during interview)

Excel analytics functions

Excel conditional formatting

Pivot tables and slicers

Scenario manager tool

Forecasting

Data Cleaning and Preparation

Proven track record of project execution and management skills.

Experience in analysing data to draw business-relevant conclusions

A confident individual with strong communication and interpersonal skills to guide collaboration of stakeholders within business units

Reporting, analysis and insights: building dashboards to track performance, derive insights, understand growth levers and communicate recommendations to stakeholders

Analyze all sales data with commercial leads and marketing team and suggest new strategies for market/product segments

Develop, execute and monitor data based strategic projects and campaigns that align with organization strategy, goals, and objectives with guidance of senior management.

Lead and align collaboration of business unit leaders in the strategic execution of your projects and campaigns.

Desired Skills:

data analysis

product specialist

projects

sales force effective

business analysis

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic Salary

Travel Allowance

Medical Aid

Retirement fund

Fuel Card

Cellphone

