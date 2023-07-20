Leading medical company requires an experienced Product Data Specialist who has experience in analysing data to draw business conclusions. Medical device industry experience is essential.
Matric and Degree / Diploma or Certificate is required
2+ years experience in a product specialist role analysing business data for the company is essential
Data analysis experience within in the MEDICAL DEVICE industry is essential
Expert in Excel and analytics (this will be assessed during interview)
- Excel analytics functions
- Excel conditional formatting
- Pivot tables and slicers
- Scenario manager tool
- Forecasting
- Data Cleaning and Preparation
Proven track record of project execution and management skills.
Experience in analysing data to draw business-relevant conclusions
A confident individual with strong communication and interpersonal skills to guide collaboration of stakeholders within business units
Reporting, analysis and insights: building dashboards to track performance, derive insights, understand growth levers and communicate recommendations to stakeholders
Analyze all sales data with commercial leads and marketing team and suggest new strategies for market/product segments
Develop, execute and monitor data based strategic projects and campaigns that align with organization strategy, goals, and objectives with guidance of senior management.
Lead and align collaboration of business unit leaders in the strategic execution of your projects and campaigns.
Desired Skills:
- data analysis
- product specialist
- projects
- sales force effective
- business analysis
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic Salary
- Travel Allowance
- Medical Aid
- Retirement fund
- Fuel Card
- Cellphone