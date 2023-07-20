Project Manager at TalentCRU

Job Identifying Details:
Job title: Project Manager Level 1
Department: Project Management Office
Office location: Milkwood Crescent, La Lucia Ridge
Job Level: Specialist
Key Purpose
Our client requires the services of a project manager to manage projects that are both technical and non-technical in nature. The role offers the applicant a unique opportunity to be part of a small and dynamic team of people involved in several strategic level Groupwide projects. The role is multifaceted and would involve a number of different deliverables and areas of work, including assisting in the implementation of the Groups digital transformation and enterprise platform replacement.
The ideal candidate possess a background in financial services, preferably in banking, or mortgage lending. Whilst this is a business (non-technical) focused position, exposure and delivery of projects with a significant technology component will be experience that the preferred candidate should possess.
This role requires liaison with internal and external stakeholders, communication and interaction at several levels in the organizations. The candidate will be required to manage projects, or varying size and complexity, simultaneously and will report to the Senior Project Manager heading up a Project Management Office.
Key Responsibilities:
- Planning and developing project plans.
- Creating and maintaining project management artifacts set by the Project Management office.
- Defining, agreeing and managing project scope with all stakeholders (internal / external).
- Establishing project teams, agreeing project charter.
- Working closely with project stakeholders (business domain, IT, external partners) to gain resource commitment.
- Identifying project requirements and agreeing deliverables and milestones.
- Managing timelines and project critical path.
- Managing project budget and costs.
- Managing project risks, assumptions, issues and dependencies. Liaising with stakeholders to assess impact and identify / implement corrective action where required.
- Monitoring and reporting on project progress against the project plan.
- Aligned to values and self development
- Align personal values to the company’s culture and values.
- Take responsibility for your personal development and career path
- Subscribe to the company’s code of ethics
- Manage your behaviour to enhance the reputation and brand of your department and the company
- Comply with all legislation governing the organisation
- Support and encourage the clients amazing service culture
Minimum Requirements
Education:
- Bachelor’s Degree
- 3 – 5 years project management experience in the end-to-end delivery of projects involving both internal and external stakeholders.
- Recognized project management qualification (CAPM, PMP, Prince2, etc.)
- Agile project management experience is an advantage.
Experience
- A proven track record of project delivery
- Financial services and/or mortgage industry experience is a strong advantage
- Exposure to IT focused projects is a strong advantage
- Experience in using collaboration platforms such as MS SharePoint and Confluence in an advantage
- Strong attention to detail
- Proven written and verbal communication skills
Competencies
- Curious, comfortable with ambiguity, flexible and adaptable
- Resilient and tenacious, able to confront challenges and navigate these with stakeholders to optimal outcomes
- Strong interpersonal skills and ability to interact at any level in an organisation
- Team-orientated, prioritizing collaboration and joint problem solving
- Task and execution orientated with a commitment to achieving deadlines and delivering high quality outputs
- Self-motivated and hands-on
- A change agent who wants to be a part of building and growing a business
- Ability to work under pressure
- Good time management and stress resilience
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree