Sap Test Analyst

Jul 20, 2023

SAP TEST ANALYST

My client a Financial Services Business in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a Sap Test Analyst.

Purpose Statement

  • To collaborate with the Business and Systems Analysts to define test scenarios.
  • To prepare, participate in, and oversee the execution of test cases within a feature team.
  • To participate in the validation of functional and non-functional test requirements.
  • To participate in the preparation of test data in terms of input and expected outcome data.
  • To participate in the preparation of required test environments.

Experience
Minimum:

  • 5 – 7 years proven formal experience in SAP testing, preferably within a continuous delivery development environment

Ideal:

  • Recognised Software Testing Qualification (i.e. ISTQB Certified Tester, Foundation Level (CTFL) offered by the International Software Testing Qualification Board
  • SAP SOLMAN Experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce or Information Technology – Computer Science
  • n/a

Knowledge
Minimum Knowledge Required:

  • Understanding the full Systems Development Project Lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Best practice in software and SAP testing
  • SAP Functional knowledge

Ideal Knowledge Required:

  • Application of test tools
  • UML
  • Test Automation
  • Financial/Banking Systems

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Analytical Skills
  • Strategic Thinking Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Send CV by the 3rd of August 2023.

