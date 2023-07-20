Sap Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

SAP TEST ANALYST

My client a Financial Services Business in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a Sap Test Analyst.

Purpose Statement

To collaborate with the Business and Systems Analysts to define test scenarios.

To prepare, participate in, and oversee the execution of test cases within a feature team.

To participate in the validation of functional and non-functional test requirements.

To participate in the preparation of test data in terms of input and expected outcome data.

To participate in the preparation of required test environments.

Experience

Minimum:

5 – 7 years proven formal experience in SAP testing, preferably within a continuous delivery development environment

Ideal:

Recognised Software Testing Qualification (i.e. ISTQB Certified Tester, Foundation Level (CTFL) offered by the International Software Testing Qualification Board

SAP SOLMAN Experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce or Information Technology – Computer Science

n/a

Knowledge

Minimum Knowledge Required:

Understanding the full Systems Development Project Lifecycle (SDLC)

Best practice in software and SAP testing

SAP Functional knowledge

Ideal Knowledge Required:

Application of test tools

UML

Test Automation

Financial/Banking Systems

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Influencing Skills

Attention to Detail

Analytical Skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Send CV by the 3rd of August 2023.

