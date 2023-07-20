Sap Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

SAP TEST ANALYST
My client a Financial Services Business in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a Sap Test Analyst.
Purpose Statement
- To collaborate with the Business and Systems Analysts to define test scenarios.
- To prepare, participate in, and oversee the execution of test cases within a feature team.
- To participate in the validation of functional and non-functional test requirements.
- To participate in the preparation of test data in terms of input and expected outcome data.
- To participate in the preparation of required test environments.
Experience
Minimum:
- 5 – 7 years proven formal experience in SAP testing, preferably within a continuous delivery development environment
Ideal:
- Recognised Software Testing Qualification (i.e. ISTQB Certified Tester, Foundation Level (CTFL) offered by the International Software Testing Qualification Board
- SAP SOLMAN Experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce or Information Technology – Computer Science
- n/a
Knowledge
Minimum Knowledge Required:
- Understanding the full Systems Development Project Lifecycle (SDLC)
- Best practice in software and SAP testing
- SAP Functional knowledge
Ideal Knowledge Required:
- Application of test tools
- UML
- Test Automation
- Financial/Banking Systems
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Analytical Skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Problem solving skills
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Send CV by the 3rd of August 2023.
