Senior Data Analyst at Quest Staffing Solutions

We’re seeking a Analytics and Performance Coordinator (Fleet & vehicle) – Contract Position – Cape Town, To Develop and implement performance improvement initiatives to meet business objectives. Revise business policies and procedures and ensure that the staffs follow them. Review existing business programs and recommend improvements.

Duties & Responsibilities

Coordinating the processes and people responsible for accurate data collection, processing, modeling, analysis, and reporting.

Ensure that data from the vehicle supply chain is captured, analysed, and reported on.

Provide guidance on the process of capturing and reporting of the data relevant to the complete vehicle supply chain.

Implementation of technology enablement to enable performance management and data analysis.

Develop progress updates on the achievement of actual performance compared to the plan.

Data analysis to inform issue resolution and implementation of performance improvement.

Desired Experience & Qualification

BSc, BEng, BTech or relevant NQF level 7 qualification.

A minimum of 3 years of relevant experience in fleet- or supply chain data analysis and reporting

Advanced experience with Excel, and PowerPoint.

Experience in a position of monitoring, analysis, manipulating, drawing insights from data, and supporting operational and planning teams.

Experienced with the use of technology for data analysis and visualisation.

Experience working with and creating databases and dashboards using all relevant data to inform decisions.

A valid Code B driving license.

Own Transport to be provided. Availability to work overtime, on weekends, and on a shift or rotational basis if required.

Package & Remuneration

Salary: R649 per hour

Contract: Fixed -Term Contract

Location: Cape Town

