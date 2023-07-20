Senior Full Stack Web Developer – 12 Month Contract (Renewable) – Gauteng Woodmead

Code your own Future!

Is this you?

Are you passionate about delivering high quality software solutions? Are you able to work solo? Do you also want to feel that team spirit? Are you confident in your technical ability? Can you take charge and be accountable? Are you the Full Stack Web Dev Master? I guess that means you need to read on and apply…

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Get ready to dive into this role in an agile environment. You’ll be the Web Dev Tech Maestro. Maintaining and elevating an existing system while collaborating closely with colleagues and business stakeholders to concoct new innovative software solutions. Take charge of your projects and deliver them with precision. Your coding skills will shine as you develop top-notch MS .NET applications, implementing secure standards and seamless RESTful APIs. Stay up to date with the lates advancements in .NET development and be ready to introduce it into your projects.

Where you’ll be doing it

Software development business. A small team with offices based in Woodmead. The team might be small but powerful and truly diverse, dynamic and passionate about what they do. The office hosts a pool table and coffee and wine bar, for everyone to enjoy together. Unwind together on a Friday afternoon when the music slowly creeps in…

What you’ll need

The full Stack! Or at least most of the stack! What will give you an advantage is a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related. Experience and with expertise in building enterprise-level applications.

Strong knowledge of .NET framework & Core software development and with web application and frontend technologies such as ASP.NET MVC, HTML5, CSS, jQuery, JavaScript, VBScript. Strong knowledge and experience in developing RESTful and SOAP web services and utilizing JSON or XML for data interchange, using MS SQL Databases.

Experience in working with and developing for cloud platforms, such as Azure and AWS.

Knowledge of frontend frameworks like Angular or React.

What you’ll get

The opportunity to be the Subject matter Expert in a small diverse team where innovation and new ideas are embraced. Cross functional teams where you have the opportunity of peer-to-peer learning. Come in with all your expertise and be the Web Dev Maestro and the go to person as the team grows. This is a 12-month contract with the possibility of extension or conversion into a permanent role.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Lyrichia on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

HTML5

CSS

Web Development

JavaScript

Full stack

Front-end

JQuery

TypeScript

react

angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

