Senior MIS Analyst

To gather the business requirements within the Collections Call Centre and translate that into meaningful MIS reporting andanalytical support to meet the business needs of each of the respective areas.
Desired Skills:
- Advanced SQL experience
- Adaptality to change
- MS Word
- Numeracy
- analytical skill and numeracy
- SSIS SSRS & SSAS would be an advantage Stress Tolerance/ Resilience
- Detailed Exactus knowledge including data structures (would be an advantage) Detailed knowledge of Data warehouse
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree