Senior .NET Developer

Jul 20, 2023

One of the leading software consulting houses are on the hunt for a Senior .Net Developer to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 6+ years of .Net working experience.
  • In-depth working knowledge of the .Net programming language’s features.
  • Solid understanding of Object-oriented programming fundamentals.
  • Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
  • A high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the .Net technology stack
  • Detailed implementation experience in several of these frameworks.
  • The ability to analyze and solve complex problems in familiar and unfamiliar technology spaces
  • Ability and experience with establishing Integration Patterns.

