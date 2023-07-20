Senior SAP developer and integrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading organisation is looking for a Senior SAP developer and intergrator to join their team. The main purpose of the role is provide technical expertise in custom integration development and contribute to strategic decisions with associated development plans, by implementing continuous improvement, to support the entire software application life-cycle, providing resolution, ensuring best practice inegration and operational implementation through the achievement of SAP deve

Responsibilities:

Accumulate information and provide reports with recommendations applicable to area of specialisation.

Apply practical and applied knowledge and act authoritatively on methods

Communication of situational interpretation and judgement of work outputs and queries in area of specialisation

Correctly apply applicable legislation

Perform programming, testing, and debugging functions related to the implementation of SAP modules.

Comply to set governance and compliance procedures and processes related to an area of specialisation and continuously identify and escelate risks

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and team members to achieve predefined objectives.

Adhere to organisational policies and procedures to ensure cost effectiveness and reduction of financial costs

Contribute to a culture of service excellence, which builds positive relationships and provides opportunity for feedback and exceptional service.

Ensure own understanding and adherence to customer service delivery and provide specialist support to meet or exceed customer expectations.

Requirements:

National Diploma / Advanced Certificate in IT and 3-4 Years experience in SAP ABAP development of which 1-2 years ideally at knowledge worker level.

Desired Skills:

SAP

