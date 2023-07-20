Software Development Team Lead at RecruiTech

An amazing opportunity has become available at a leading South African company based in KZN. This household name is seeking a passionate Software Development Team Lead (Hybrid) to lead a software engineering team. They will be responsible for the end-to-end delivery of products and/or projects aligned to business objectives, processes and standards. The candidate will work within the Software Development Scrum teams developing, maintaining, and supporting existing enterprise applications and frameworks.
Responsibilities:
Software Delivery:
- Responsible for each phase of the end-to-end
- Product/Project life cycle as applicable including initiation, requirements, analysis, design, development, testing, deployment, infrastructure, capacity, performance, support, monitoring, and decommissioning as appropriate
- Customer orientation – Responsible for creating and propagating an Amazing Service attitude within the team, whilst identifying and understanding the needs of all stakeholders and managing their expectations
- Aligning IT strategy with the business and stakeholders through collaboration
- Ensure products are compliant from a governance perspective – this includes POPI and Security consideration
- Maintains technical understanding and product(s) knowledge
- Define, track and measure product non-functional performance
- Accountable for the reporting and analysis of the performance metrics
- Prioritisation and planning of Backlogs / Demand Pipelines and, where applicable, Product Roadmaps in conjunction with the PMO
- Ensures that company governance, risk, compliance, standards and processes are adhered to
- Understand the business requirements and plan what is to be implemented and when
- Removes any bottlenecks preventing software delivery
- Bridge the gap between the business and the technical stakeholders
- Ensure risk mitigation plans are in place
- Accountable for the software development life cycle
- Manage and balance IT team capacity with business demand – including recruitment, sequencing, prioritization and team restructuring
Development:
- Write quality code and unit tests within the prescribed technologies
- Comply with coding best practices, development and management methodologies
- Meet the high level of expertise and experience required of this role
- Pay attention to technical detail
- Exercise technical consistency
- Correct system bugs and errors on systems
- Implement systems and solutions as required by the Organization
- Assist with removing technical issues and impediments that arise during development
- Responsible for outlining release plans, assembling of releases and driving improvements in their release processes
- Takes accountability for the successful delivery for all work assigned to and accepted by them
- A willingness to investigate issues and be part of the solution to IT Service Desk and production problems
Requirements:
- BSc Computer Science, Electronic Engineering, a BCom, Business Information Systems (BIS) Degree, or a very high quality Technikon Diploma
- Salesforce Certifications are advantageous
- 10+ years of work experience in a development environment
- 5 – 8 years in the software development environment
- 2 – 4 years managing a software development team
- Experience in a fast-paced, agile environment
- Experience with Application Lifecycle Management tools (ALM)
- Experience having been a Tech Lead beneficial
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree