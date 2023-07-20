Software Development Team Lead at RecruiTech

An amazing opportunity has become available at a leading South African company based in KZN. This household name is seeking a passionate Software Development Team Lead (Hybrid) to lead a software engineering team. They will be responsible for the end-to-end delivery of products and/or projects aligned to business objectives, processes and standards. The candidate will work within the Software Development Scrum teams developing, maintaining, and supporting existing enterprise applications and frameworks.

Responsibilities:

Software Delivery:

Responsible for each phase of the end-to-end

Product/Project life cycle as applicable including initiation, requirements, analysis, design, development, testing, deployment, infrastructure, capacity, performance, support, monitoring, and decommissioning as appropriate

Customer orientation – Responsible for creating and propagating an Amazing Service attitude within the team, whilst identifying and understanding the needs of all stakeholders and managing their expectations

Aligning IT strategy with the business and stakeholders through collaboration

Ensure products are compliant from a governance perspective – this includes POPI and Security consideration

Maintains technical understanding and product(s) knowledge

Define, track and measure product non-functional performance

Accountable for the reporting and analysis of the performance metrics

Prioritisation and planning of Backlogs / Demand Pipelines and, where applicable, Product Roadmaps in conjunction with the PMO

Ensures that company governance, risk, compliance, standards and processes are adhered to

Understand the business requirements and plan what is to be implemented and when

Removes any bottlenecks preventing software delivery

Bridge the gap between the business and the technical stakeholders

Ensure risk mitigation plans are in place

Accountable for the software development life cycle

Manage and balance IT team capacity with business demand – including recruitment, sequencing, prioritization and team restructuring

Development:

Write quality code and unit tests within the prescribed technologies

Comply with coding best practices, development and management methodologies

Meet the high level of expertise and experience required of this role

Pay attention to technical detail

Exercise technical consistency

Correct system bugs and errors on systems

Implement systems and solutions as required by the Organization

Assist with removing technical issues and impediments that arise during development

Responsible for outlining release plans, assembling of releases and driving improvements in their release processes

Takes accountability for the successful delivery for all work assigned to and accepted by them

A willingness to investigate issues and be part of the solution to IT Service Desk and production problems

Requirements:

BSc Computer Science, Electronic Engineering, a BCom, Business Information Systems (BIS) Degree, or a very high quality Technikon Diploma

Salesforce Certifications are advantageous

10+ years of work experience in a development environment

5 – 8 years in the software development environment

2 – 4 years managing a software development team

Experience in a fast-paced, agile environment

Experience with Application Lifecycle Management tools (ALM)

Experience having been a Tech Lead beneficial

