Software Development Team Lead (Hybrid)

Our client in the IT industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Software Development Team Leader. This is a Hybrid Role.
Requirements:
- Relevant Bachelors Degree/Masters Degree in Computer Science or IT related field.
- Valid code B driver’s license, own transport/public transport.
- 6+ years’ work experience in software development
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Ability to prioritise projects and resource allocations
- Excellent planning and organising skills
- Deep experience in coding languages including Java, PHP, C#, HTML5, JavaScript, Angular, Typescript and React.
- Understand and use the latest modern web technologies and web design standards to get the most from user interfaces
- Exposure to the full software development life cycle in Agile environment.
- Developing high performance, scalable, reliable systems
- Experience in the use of GIT as version control
- Deep knowledge of design patterns
- Solid experience in unit testing and understanding the principles of extreme programming
- Plan, test and create software based on user needs
- Experience in Linux (advantageous)
Responsibilities:
Development:
- The software development lead must be able to develop software and will work on a wide range of projects involving the implementation of new and existing systems, solutions, and processes.
Oversight:
- Ensure that the architecture is correctly implemented.
- Ensure that all builds are green.
- Ensure adherence to the overall code quality and intervene should it degrade.
- Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and share with team members and other affected parties.
- Ensure that the code has sufficient test coverage and intervene if not.
- Make sure team members are using the correct tooling.
- Help to tactically get work done on a daily basis. Must be able to support developers when blocked.
- Provide input into architectural decisions and drive architectural conformance.
- Simplify project requirements if needed.
Manage:
- Lead and manage a small team of software developers.
- Act as line manager for technical recruitment, one-on-one meetings with team members, identifying training needs, motivating the team, and conducting performance appraisals.
- Coordinate the team’s availability for resource and project allocations.
Operational:
- Provide input into and guide project timelines and deliverables.
- Assist in operational management and coordination daily.
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- Angular
- C#
- Typescript
- React
- PHP
- GIT