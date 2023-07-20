Software Engineer

Exciting Opportunity: Software Engineer

Are you ready to unleash your creativity and technical prowess to build cutting-edge software solutions? Join our dynamic team as a Software Engineer II and play a key role in designing, developing, and implementing efficient applications for multiple channels!

Role Purpose:

As a Software Engineer II, you will be responsible for system analysis, design, creation, and testing of medium to complex applications. Collaborating with our talented team of systems designers, you’ll bring sustainable and innovative software solutions to life. Your expertise in technical writing and proficiency in various programming languages will be invaluable in driving the success of our projects.

Role Description:

Coordinate, design, develop, and implement efficient and effective solutions for various channels.

Work closely with technical and business users to define requirements and translate them into robust applications.

Conduct system analysis of moderate to high complexity, proposing solutions that exceed customer expectations.

Create conceptual, logical, and physical solutions and write clean, scalable code.

Develop solutions and unit test standards according to organizational frameworks.

Participate in planning and identify areas for modification and improvement.

Embrace both waterfall SDLC and Agile methodologies for seamless project execution.

Support and maintain existing solutions and front-end systems.

Troubleshoot and resolve moderate to high complexity issues.

Liaise with technical and business users to ensure efficient solutions.

Implement changes to existing systems to enhance performance.

Analyze, develop, implement, and assist with the designing of solutions.

Collaborate with designers and architects to define system requirements.

Conduct system analyses and execute system development.

Perform quality assurance and code review on moderate to high complexity projects.

Integration of new software and systems into the existing environment.

Investigate and analyze new software and system solutions.

Plan, design, and support system integration for medium to high complexity projects.

Qualifications and Experience:

Diploma/Degree in Information Systems/B.Sc. Computer Science or similar.

Strong achievements in IKM assessments for Developers and Design.

Completed Agile Foundation Training and Security training (OWASP top 10).

Basic certifications in programming languages or software/solution design (essential).

5+ years of experience as a Software Engineer/Analyst Programmer (essential).

Extensive experience with complex projects within the Software Development Life Cycle (essential).

Proficiency in .NET framework, .NET Core, and testing methodologies (essential).

Expertise in database design and development using T-SQL code (essential).

Experience in Agile Development, SCRUM, or Extreme Programming methodologies (essential).

Key Competencies:

Collaborative partner, bringing cross-functional teams together for success.

Technology expert, continuously exploring and implementing new solutions.

Analytical and detail-oriented, making informed decisions based on multiple data sources.

Innovative and solution-oriented, thinking outside the box for optimal results.

Results-driven, setting and achieving ambitious goals within quality standards.

Excellent planning and organizing skills, ensuring timely delivery of projects.

Strong business acumen, understanding the impact of technology on commercial viability.

Effective communication skills, converting complex concepts into clear messages.

Digital-centric and savvy, passionate about the potential of digital technologies.

Join us in this exciting journey and make a difference with your exceptional skills and passion for technology!

EE Disclaimer:

We are committed to diversity and encourage Employment Equity (EE) candidates to apply.

POPIA Disclaimer:

By applying, you consent to the processing of your personal information in line with our privacy policy.

Application Unsuccessful Disclaimer:

If you don’t hear back within two weeks, please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise. Your application is valued, and we appreciate your interest in our organization.

Desired Skills:

Software

Learn more/Apply for this position