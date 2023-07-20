Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A leading organisation is looking for a Software Engineer to join their team. The role is responsible for system analysis, design, creation and testing of medium to complex applications, in accordance with agreed specifications and standards. Works alongside systems designer(s) to build new and sustainable systems and creative software solutions.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate, design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiple channels

?Liaise with technical and business users to define requirements on medium to large projects and serve as a technical expert in understanding and translating business requirements into the appropriate applications and solutions.

Conduct system analysis of moderate to high complexity and support system designers with related solution(s) and alternatives that address business needs and exceed customer expectations.

Create conceptual, logical, and physical solutions and write clean, scalable code using appropriate coding techniques, methodologies, and programming languages.

Develop solutions, systems, and unit test standards according to organisational frameworks and standards.

Maintain analysis / development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments.

Integration of new software and systems into existing environment

Investigate and analyse new software and systems

Plan, design, and support systems designer with integration solutions for medium to high complexity systems integration.

Requirements:

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science (or similar)

“Strong” achievement in IKM assessment for Developers

“Strong” achievement in IKM assessment for Design

Agile Foundation Training completed

Security training (OWASP top 10) completed and advanced

Basic certification in a programming language and related frameworks or Basic certification on software / solution design (depending on position requirements) – (essential).

+5 years’ experience as a Software Engineer / Analyst Programmer

Desired Skills:

Software Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position