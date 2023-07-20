Test Analyst

Experience:

4 to 6 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.

3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and regression testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.

Experience in Integration Testing.

Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and [URL Removed] following will be an added advantage:

Experience in Integration Testing (AppDynamics/ application Performance Monitoring applications).

Competencies:

– Conceptual Thinking;

– Attention to detail;

– Excellent written and oral Communication;

– Managing complexity and ambiguity.

– Ability to learning quickly;

– Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business;

– Strong analytical and problem solving skills;

– Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult other;

– Management Reporting;

– Resilience; and

– Self-starter.

Qualifications/ Certification:

– Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.

– ISTQB TA or equivalent.

Desired Skills:

– Conceptual Thinking

Excellent written and oral Communication

Ability to learning quickly

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Functional, Regression, Performance, Stress testing and User Acceptance Testing:

– Test Approach;

– Test Plans;

– Test Scripts;

– Test Execution Results;

– Defects Management Reports;

– Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;

– Test Closure Reports;

– Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and

– Test Completion Sign Off.

Objectives of this Scope of WorkThe main purpose of this position is the end-to-end testing of the AppDynamics Application Performance Management system. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end and Integration as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution. This testing includes functional testing and regression testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing (UAT) execution and sign off.

