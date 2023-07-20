Test Analyst

Exciting Career Opportunity: Lead Test Analyst III

Are you ready to take your testing expertise to the next level? Join our dynamic team as a Lead Test Analyst III and lead the way in ensuring the successful implementation of cutting-edge business solutions!

Role Purpose:

As the Lead Test Analyst III, your primary responsibility will be coordinating and performing testing activities of a more complex nature, guaranteeing the flawless execution of our projects. You will design, develop, and administer a series of intricate tests and evaluations, identifying any potential issues with our products before their general release. Your expertise will be crucial in ensuring that our solutions meet all specified requirements and standards.

Key Responsibilities:

– Lead, coordinate, and execute test case generation and review for high complexity projects, translating functional and business requirements into test plans and cases.

– Identify key test scenarios and cases of high complexity, determining test prerequisites and expected results.

– Execute test cases, compare actual results against expected results, and record pass/fail status, ensuring precise defect identification and resolution.

– Coordinate regression tests, maintain test environments, and oversee system and performance testing on highly complex projects.

– Champion quality assurance, guide the testing team, and maintain high-quality and accurate test documentation.

– Provide feedback to the development team, report on test status, and communicate effectively with key stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience:

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or a related field (essential).

Formal software testing training (e.g., ISEB, ISTQB CTFL) – (essential).

Advanced testing certified (e.g., ISTQB CTAL) – (essential).

+6 years’ experience as a Lead Test Analyst with extensive demonstrable experience in manual testing, SQL, and Agile environments (essential).

Expert knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, and regression testing (essential).

Extensive experience in testing complex user interfaces (essential).

Excellent understanding of QA within Agile development methodology and Scrum management techniques (essential).

Desired experience in API testing, automated testing tools, and testing in a retail environment.

Key Competencies:

Technical leadership capability, guiding and supporting team members.

Collaborative partner, building strong relationships and driving cross-functional work.

Technology expert, introducing new tools and practices for faster solutions.

Analytical and detailed, investigating and troubleshooting effectively.

Innovative and solution-oriented, generating ideas to meet deadlines.

Results-driven, proactively delivering on objectives.

Excellent planning and organizing skills, managing competing demands efficiently.

Business acumen, understanding the impact of technology on commercial viability.

Effective communication and team collaboration skills.

Flexible and resilient, adapting to a fast-paced environment.

Digital-savvy, passionate about the possibilities of digital technologies.

We embrace diversity and encourage candidates from previously disadvantaged groups to apply, including Employment Equity (EE) candidates.

