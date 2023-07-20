Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

- Experience:
- 4 to 6 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.
- 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and regression testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
- Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.
- Experience in Integration Testing.
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and [URL Removed] following will be an added advantage:
- Experience in Integration Testing (AppDynamics/ application Performance Monitoring applications).
Competencies:
– Conceptual Thinking;
– Attention to detail;
– Excellent written and oral Communication;
– Managing complexity and ambiguity.
– Ability to learning quickly;
– Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business;
– Strong analytical and problem solving skills;
– Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult other;
– Management Reporting;
– Resilience; and
– Self-starter.
Qualifications/ Certification:
– Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
– ISTQB TA or equivalent.
Functional, Regression, Performance, Stress testing and User Acceptance Testing:
– Test Approach;
– Test Plans;
– Test Scripts;
– Test Execution Results;
– Defects Management Reports;
– Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;
– Test Closure Reports;
– Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and
– Test Completion Sign Off.
Objectives of this Scope of WorkThe main purpose of this position is the end-to-end testing of the AppDynamics Application Performance Management system. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end and Integration as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution. This testing includes functional testing and regression testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing (UAT) execution and sign off.