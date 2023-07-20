Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jul 20, 2023

  • Experience:
  • 4 to 6 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.
  • 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and regression testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
  • Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.
  • Experience in Integration Testing.
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and [URL Removed] following will be an added advantage:
  • Experience in Integration Testing (AppDynamics/ application Performance Monitoring applications).

Competencies:
– Conceptual Thinking;
– Attention to detail;
– Excellent written and oral Communication;
– Managing complexity and ambiguity.
– Ability to learning quickly;
– Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business;
– Strong analytical and problem solving skills;
– Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult other;
– Management Reporting;
– Resilience; and
– Self-starter.

Qualifications/ Certification:
– Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
– ISTQB TA or equivalent.

Desired Skills:

  • – Conceptual Thinking
  • Excellent written and oral Communication
  • Ability to learning quickly

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Functional, Regression, Performance, Stress testing and User Acceptance Testing:
– Test Approach;
– Test Plans;
– Test Scripts;
– Test Execution Results;
– Defects Management Reports;
– Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;
– Test Closure Reports;
– Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and
– Test Completion Sign Off.

Objectives of this Scope of WorkThe main purpose of this position is the end-to-end testing of the AppDynamics Application Performance Management system. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end and Integration as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution. This testing includes functional testing and regression testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing (UAT) execution and sign off.

