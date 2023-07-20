Voip Engineer

The VOIP Specialist will be responsible for Installing, configuring, and managing Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems within companies .
- Design, installation and maintaining of VOIP platforms.
- Administration of 3CX and other VOIP platforms (Servers and clients).
- Create and maintain detailed design diagrams and technical documentation of enterprise voice networks.
- Installing network hardware modules including IP and PBX communication servers.
- Troubleshooting VoIP network issues.
- Analysing and upgrading network security systems and protocols.
- Adding network users and managing company permissions.
- Optimizing network installations for future expansion.
- Training staff on network and system protocols.
- Meeting with IT managers to determine the company’s networking needs.
Desired Skills:
- memory modules
- processors
- and peripherals.
- Cisco Voice
- Diploma
- Degree
- N+
- Matric
- VoIP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Consulting
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma