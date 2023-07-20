Voip Engineer

The VOIP Specialist will be responsible for Installing, configuring, and managing Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems within companies .

Design, installation and maintaining of VOIP platforms.

Administration of 3CX and other VOIP platforms (Servers and clients).

Create and maintain detailed design diagrams and technical documentation of enterprise voice networks.

Installing network hardware modules including IP and PBX communication servers.

Troubleshooting VoIP network issues.

Analysing and upgrading network security systems and protocols.

Adding network users and managing company permissions.

Optimizing network installations for future expansion.

Training staff on network and system protocols.

Meeting with IT managers to determine the company’s networking needs.

Desired Skills:

memory modules

processors

and peripherals.

Cisco Voice

Diploma

Degree

N+

Matric

VoIP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Consulting

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

