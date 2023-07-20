Voip Engineer – Mpumalanga Nelspruit

Jul 20, 2023

The VOIP Specialist will be responsible for Installing, configuring, and managing Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems within companies .

  • Design, installation and maintaining of VOIP platforms.
  • Administration of 3CX and other VOIP platforms (Servers and clients).
  • Create and maintain detailed design diagrams and technical documentation of enterprise voice networks.
  • Installing network hardware modules including IP and PBX communication servers.
  • Troubleshooting VoIP network issues.
  • Analysing and upgrading network security systems and protocols.
  • Adding network users and managing company permissions.
  • Optimizing network installations for future expansion.
  • Training staff on network and system protocols.
  • Meeting with IT managers to determine the company’s networking needs.

Desired Skills:

  • memory modules
  • processors
  • and peripherals.
  • Cisco Voice
  • Diploma
  • Degree
  • N+
  • Matric
  • VoIP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Consulting
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

