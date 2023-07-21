Big data, cloud computing, AI take centre stage

More than 75% of businesses are expected to embrace big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies within the next five years.

StockApps’ financial analyst Edith Reads comments: “These emerging technologies have become essential elements in the modern business landscape, and their increasing adoption is a testament to their potential for driving success in today’s digital world.

“Over the next few years, more and more companies will begin to incorporate big data, cloud computing, and AI into their operations.”