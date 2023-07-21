Business Analyst – Retail Operations Cape Town

Business Analyst – Retail Operations

Cape Town

International FMCG Retailer with HO in Cape Town, is seeking to employ a Business Analyst

Responsible for working with various Operations departments with a specific focus on supply chain and customer service teams. The individual will assist with daily queries, providing support and producing information to enable management to make key decisions, including elements of the month-end process.

Assist in the review of monthly sales forecasts by brand and by the customer in collaboration with key accounts and supply chain

Use sales and related data to drive demand planning, execution planning, tracking, and performance assessment of all seasons, point of sale, and festival promotions.

Support the business operation manager with budget and forecasting processes, month-end reporting, ad-hoc reporting requirements, and companywide projects

Lead the short-dated stock process in conjunction with KAMs to find the best GP and brand fit solutions for short-dated and at-risk stock

Analyze and recommend regional stock holding to improve service levels

Use related data to drive understanding, planning, and tracking of all inventory movements

Be a key driver for efficiencies with customer service and supply chain teams in developing new templates, tools, and processes

Serve as an expert of internal IRP system (SAP) and external data received from 3PL partner

Evaluate present business systems and their ability to meet business needs and promote efficiency.

Co-lead system implementation and improvements on SAP-related reports and processes relevant to operations teams

Providing proactive and reactive support to all operations business functions.

Requirements:

Educated to degree level or equivalent. Degrees in Finance, Statistics, and Economics considered to be an advantage

Expert ability in Microsoft Excel and SAP experience is considered to be an advantage

Proficient in Microsoft Office – Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook

The high caliber of professional interpersonal skills, with excellent analytical, conceptual, and communication skills (both oral and written)

Proven track record of leading processes and projects within a significant FMCG organization

Demonstrated strong leadership qualities – able to enlist, energize and develop others

Performance-driven, tenacious and goal orientated

Strong communication and networking skills

Strong internal influencing skills

Innovative problem-solving ability and can facilitate change

Able to lead cross-functional teams both internally and externally

Well-organized with project management experience

Proven ability to conduct complex, quantitative, and statistical analyses complemented with qualitative inputs from multiple sources to draw conclusions and make recommendations

Project-management experience – capable of managing numerous projects at once in a high-paced environment

Ability to think outside the box when searching for solutions to problems

Highly numerate with excellent analytical skills and attention to detail

Knowledgeable of customer insights and needs in the FMCG industry

Able to set priorities and clear targets

A high degree of flexibility

Able to grow with the level of responsibilities and with the size and structure of the business

Please email cv and package requirements to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

business analyst

retail operations

