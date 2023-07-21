Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A global provider of cutting-edge AI Solutions is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Business Analyst with a background in industrial engineering and expertise in the financial services industry, particularly within the insurance sector. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of automating business processes and possess a deep understanding of digital call center agents.

DUTIES:

Conduct thorough analysis of existing business processes within the insurance sector, identifying areas for improvement and automation.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including stakeholders from various departments, to gather requirements and define project objectives.

Utilize industrial engineering principles to streamline and optimize business processes, aiming for increased efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Identify opportunities for implementing automation solutions and evaluate their feasibility and impact on business operations.

Develop comprehensive business process models, including process flows, diagrams, and documentation, to ensure clear communication and understanding.

Work closely with software developers and data scientists to translate business requirements into technical specifications for the development of AI-driven solutions.

Conduct thorough testing and quality assurance activities to ensure the successful implementation of automated processes and monitor their ongoing performance.

Collaborate with project managers and stakeholders to ensure timely delivery of projects, providing regular updates on progress, risks, and issues.

Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices related to business process automation, insurance, and AI solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering or a related field. Relevant certifications or advanced degrees are a plus.

Proven experience as a Business Analyst within the financial services industry, with a focus on insurance.

Strong knowledge of business process analysis and improvement methodologies.

Demonstrated expertise in automating business processes, including the evaluation and implementation of automation tools and technologies.

Familiarity with AI-driven solutions, particularly in the context of digital call center agents, would be highly advantageous.

Proficient in using process modeling and analysis tools, such as BPMN, UML, or similar.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to think critically and propose innovative solutions.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate with diverse stakeholders and convey complex concepts in a clear and concise manner.

Detail-oriented and well-organized, with the ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize tasks effectively.

Strong documentation and reporting skills, ensuring accurate and comprehensive documentation of requirements, processes, and outcomes.

