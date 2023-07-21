Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A leader in the property market providing financial services, offering a unique culture of partnership, knowledge, challenging conventional thinking, and fun is looking for an IT Business Analyst to join their team. In the role of a Business Analyst, the focus is on partnering with the shared services head as a trusted advisor to support the Sales Administration department in achieving its objectives.

DUTIES:

Strategy:

Align initiatives to strategy (work items / projects are aligned to strategy).

Document shared services strategy view/plan into a Roadmap.

Build relationship with shared services head (collaborate).

Responsible to feedback to shared services unit on any misalignment. Review Initiatives/proposals against strategy plan and feedback/indicate to shared services Owners when requests/proposals are not aligned with their or the groups strategic plan.

Business Case:

Develop Business Case Documents.

Perform cost/benefit, feasibility, sustainability, and organizational readiness assessments.

Conduct information gathering.

Hold required meetings with business.

Business Analysis, Translation & Change Management:

Apply logic and critical thinking to all things worked on operational and tactical level for the Shared Service Unit.

Conduct information and business requirements gathering from various sources.

Document requirements according to prescribed format.

Apply agreed methodology.

Write specification and test documents.

Do evaluations and documented recommendations and feedback.

Business Process Definition and Implementation:

Draft requirement documents, containing the following:

User Stories, Flow charts, Key Success Factors, Reporting Metrics, Test Cases.

Work with business to implement new processes & ensure change management (escalate noncompliance);

Assist with the definition of the evaluation of the success of the change.

Business & IT Convergence:

Develop knowledge of other shared services units.

Keep abreast of new technologies.

Run Shared Services Prioritization Meetings and ensure the prioritization standards are adhered to.

Facilitate workshops.

Clearly indicate (verbally and in written formats) the impacts of a business requirement on the IT Roadmap and vice versa on each business initiative that is discussed.

Stakeholder Relationships

Develop and maintain strong relationships with internal vendors:

Shared Services Stakeholders.

End Users.

Business Analysts.

Technical Peers.

Develop and maintain relationships with external vendors, including Consultants.

Software Vendors.

REQUIREMENTS:

Essential: 2 – 3+ years relevant experience in a similar role.

Essential: Strong Business Acumen.

Essential: Solid franchising background.

Essential: Business Process Modeling.

Beneficial: Business Analysis Certification.

Beneficial: Agile Methodology.

Beneficial: Case Tool – MS Project, MS Visio.

Beneficial: Case Tool – Atlassian Product Suite, Jira, Jira Agile, and Microsoft SharePoint.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong Verbal Articulation.

Strong Documentation experience.

Strong Relationship Building Skills.

Strong Communication Skills.

