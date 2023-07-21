C# developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jul 21, 2023

Software Developer
Midrand – In Office (sometimes remote work)
R50 000 CTC Neg
Full knowledge of:

  • ECM – a huge advantage
  • Full knowledge of C# Dev.
  • Javascript
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • .Net Core + .net 6
  • Web Development
  • MVC Architecture
  • Jira
  • GIT
  • SSRS
  • Power BI

Responsibilities:

  • Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs
  • Testing and evaluating new programs
  • Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
  • Writing and implementing efficient code

  • Liaising with customers

Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics

Desired Skills:

  • #C Dev
  • Javascript
  • .NetCore

