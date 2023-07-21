C# developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Software Developer
Midrand – In Office (sometimes remote work)
R50 000 CTC Neg
Full knowledge of:
- ECM – a huge advantage
- Full knowledge of C# Dev.
- Javascript
- CSS
- HTML
- .Net Core + .net 6
- Web Development
- MVC Architecture
- Jira
- GIT
- SSRS
- Power BI
Responsibilities:
- Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs
- Testing and evaluating new programs
- Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
- Writing and implementing efficient code
- Liaising with customers
Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics
Desired Skills:
- #C Dev
- Javascript
- .NetCore