C# developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Software Developer

Midrand – In Office (sometimes remote work)

R50 000 CTC Neg

Full knowledge of:

ECM – a huge advantage

Full knowledge of C# Dev.

Javascript

CSS

HTML

.Net Core + .net 6

Web Development

MVC Architecture

Jira

GIT

SSRS

Power BI

Responsibilities:

Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs

Testing and evaluating new programs

Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications

Writing and implementing efficient code

Liaising with customers

Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics

Desired Skills:

#C Dev

Javascript

.NetCore

