C# .Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

A Giant in the private owned banking sector invites an ambitious and passionate C#.Net Developer to join their growing team. They are looking for someone that is eager to sculp their future, grant them exposure to an Entrepreneurial team and really give them the opportunity to add value and grow with their business.

This developer will have the advantage of working directly with the Architects, Analysts and talking directly with the Business, right up to being on the cusp of deploying to the bureau. The opportunities are endless when being exposed to the financial industry within multiple disciplines.

If this is something that excites you – your application is welcome.

The Developer that they are looking for:

Will be either based in Santon Johannesburg or in Cape Town Constantia.

Will have between 2 to 3 years experience as a .NET Developer

Ideally would have worked on Blazor Framework

Has solid SQL Backend experience

Solid C# .Net

Understands integration

API’s

Visual Studio

Understand how to Integrate Data

Have advisory skills for business – or the level to communicate at least.

Must be able to jump between Development and Analysis, even testing.

This role is for someone that wants exposure to all the areas of the business

Must have an Analytical Brain

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

