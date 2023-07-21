Data Engineer

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE

The Data Engineer will be responsible for the investment team database architecture, data flow and data processes. This includes efficiently receiving, transferring, processing, analyzing, and integrating 3rd party systems for investment research and business operational processes. Strong programming skills, particularly in Python and SQL are therefore essential. Solid experience managing and analysing large amounts of data is a must. Experience with version control and database solutions is necessary as well. The person will need to follow a collaborative team approach that adheres to the Prescient value framework.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Data Engineering:

Design and develop scalable data pipelines and ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes to collect, process, and integrate data from various sources into a centralized data warehouse or data lake.

Implementing data models, schemas, and database structures to organize and optimize data storage for efficient data retrieval, writing and analysis

Collaborating with quantitative and analysts to understand their data requirements and provide them with the necessary infrastructure and tools for data exploration, analysis, and visualization

Ensuring data quality and consistency by implementing data validation, cleaning, and transformation procedures.

Monitoring and maintaining the performance, availability, and security of data systems, including database servers, data warehouses, and data processing frameworks

Troubleshooting and resolving data-related issues and performance bottlenecks in collaboration with the investment teams

Evaluating and integrating new data technologies, tools, and frameworks to improve data infrastructure and processing capabilities

Documenting data pipelines, workflows, and technical specifications to facilitate knowledge sharing and maintain system

Keeping up-to-date with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in the field of data engineering

General:

Assist and collaborate on team wide projects

Contribute to the analytics platform to know what is required from a Data Engineering perspective

Assist and investigate ad-hoc data related queries

KEY COMPETENCIES

Outstanding organization skills

Excellent interpersonal skills, excellent communication skills oral and written

Aptitude in decision-making and problem-solving

Strong work ethic, self-motivated, driven and results oriented

Ability to listen and respond to new ideas, input and diverse perspectives

High levels of self-confidence, assertive as well as healthy levels of EQ

Energetic problem-solver

Structured work style, attention to detail and accuracy is of the utmost importance

Desired Skills:

Up to 3 years’ experience with a specific focus in database management data analysis and have produced ETL processes at scale are essential.

Basic understanding of financial instruments and markets

Exceptional skill and experience in Python and SQL

Linux server administration

Git version control

University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Information Systems/Maths/Stats/Business Science/Actuarial)

Strong programming skills in Python and SQL

About The Employer:

An exciting role, offering fantastic growth and exposure, as you form part of a team in a leading systematic investment framework.

