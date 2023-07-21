Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE
The Data Engineer will be responsible for the investment team database architecture, data flow and data processes. This includes efficiently receiving, transferring, processing, analyzing, and integrating 3rd party systems for investment research and business operational processes. Strong programming skills, particularly in Python and SQL are therefore essential. Solid experience managing and analysing large amounts of data is a must. Experience with version control and database solutions is necessary as well. The person will need to follow a collaborative team approach that adheres to the Prescient value framework.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Data Engineering:
-
Design and develop scalable data pipelines and ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes to collect, process, and integrate data from various sources into a centralized data warehouse or data lake.
-
Implementing data models, schemas, and database structures to organize and optimize data storage for efficient data retrieval, writing and analysis
- Collaborating with quantitative and analysts to understand their data requirements and provide them with the necessary infrastructure and tools for data exploration, analysis, and visualization
- Ensuring data quality and consistency by implementing data validation, cleaning, and transformation procedures.
- Monitoring and maintaining the performance, availability, and security of data systems, including database servers, data warehouses, and data processing frameworks
- Troubleshooting and resolving data-related issues and performance bottlenecks in collaboration with the investment teams
- Evaluating and integrating new data technologies, tools, and frameworks to improve data infrastructure and processing capabilities
- Documenting data pipelines, workflows, and technical specifications to facilitate knowledge sharing and maintain system
- Keeping up-to-date with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in the field of data engineering
General:
-
Assist and collaborate on team wide projects
-
Contribute to the analytics platform to know what is required from a Data Engineering perspective
- Assist and investigate ad-hoc data related queries
KEY COMPETENCIES
-
Outstanding organization skills
-
Excellent interpersonal skills, excellent communication skills oral and written
- Aptitude in decision-making and problem-solving
- Strong work ethic, self-motivated, driven and results oriented
- Ability to listen and respond to new ideas, input and diverse perspectives
- High levels of self-confidence, assertive as well as healthy levels of EQ
- Energetic problem-solver
- Structured work style, attention to detail and accuracy is of the utmost importance
Desired Skills:
- Up to 3 years’ experience with a specific focus in database management data analysis and have produced ETL processes at scale are essential.
- Basic understanding of financial instruments and markets
- Exceptional skill and experience in Python and SQL
- Linux server administration
- Git version control
- University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Information Systems/Maths/Stats/Business Science/Actuarial)
- Strong programming skills in Python and SQL
About The Employer:
An exciting role, offering fantastic growth and exposure, as you form part of a team in a leading systematic investment framework.