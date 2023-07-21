Data Integration Engineer (MTN) – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Data Integration Engineer should have expert knowledge of both Software Engineering and Data Engineering. Technical and programming experience is required for this role.

The Data Integration Engineer will also be required to perform data-analysis and data-modelling tasks during the requirements definition and design stages of a project; for the delivery of a DataMart that may be required as part of the solution of a project; or for ad-hoc requests. The Data Integration Engineer will be responsible for delivering the functional design of all projects assigned to them and driving the delivery of the solution with the development team.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12 / Matric.

3+ year Degree / Diploma in Computer Science Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics or related field

Fluent in English

Experience Required:

Technical Solution design

Data Engineering

Programming Background

Technical documentation

Data Governance documentation

Systems Integration

SQL

Data Analysis

Data warehouse principles (familiar with terms such as ETL, data marts, aggregations, enrichment)

REST interface design

Added value skills/ experience:

Telecoms experience

Big Data

Kafka integrations

Oracle APEX development

Microsoft SSAS

Microsoft PowerBI report development

Oracle OBIEE report development

SAS Viya

ITIL Foundation

TOGAF

A background in System Architecture Design which includes the creation of highly detailed functional requirements which describe deep functional logic of a system

Critical Skills:

Technical Solution design

Data Engineering

Programming Background

Technical documentation

Data Governance documentation

Systems Integration

SQL

Data Analysis

Data warehouse principles (familiar with terms such as ETL, data marts, aggregations, enrichment)

REST interface design

Relationship Management:

The Data Integration Engineer will need to engage with several stakeholders including

Project Managers

Multiple Vendor resources for delivery

MTN SA Commercial Business Units

EIS Management

The Data Integration Engineer needs to build and maintain relationships

Key Outputs:

Functional/Solution Designs documented on Confluence Wiki

Update “Living” system and integration documentation

Project Delivery

Technical Leadership

Alignment to EIS Frameworks, architecture, standards and policies

Provide consultancy to process analysts, business analysts and other business stakeholders at a project level on application, data, security, infrastructure, testing and operational designs through interactions with other MTN architects, applications and operations subject matter experts.

Technical design process improvements

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position