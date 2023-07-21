Data Integration Engineer (MTN)

The Data Integration Engineer should have expert knowledge of both Software Engineering and Data Engineering. Technical and programming experience is required for this role.
The Data Integration Engineer will also be required to perform data-analysis and data-modelling tasks during the requirements definition and design stages of a project; for the delivery of a DataMart that may be required as part of the solution of a project; or for ad-hoc requests. The Data Integration Engineer will be responsible for delivering the functional design of all projects assigned to them and driving the delivery of the solution with the development team.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12 / Matric.
- 3+ year Degree / Diploma in Computer Science Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics or related field
- Fluent in English
Experience Required:
- Technical Solution design
- Data Engineering
- Programming Background
- Technical documentation
- Data Governance documentation
- Systems Integration
- SQL
- Data Analysis
- Data warehouse principles (familiar with terms such as ETL, data marts, aggregations, enrichment)
- REST interface design
Added value skills/ experience:
- Telecoms experience
- Big Data
- Kafka integrations
- Oracle APEX development
- Microsoft SSAS
- Microsoft PowerBI report development
- Oracle OBIEE report development
- SAS Viya
- ITIL Foundation
- TOGAF
- A background in System Architecture Design which includes the creation of highly detailed functional requirements which describe deep functional logic of a system
Critical Skills:
- Technical Solution design
- Data Engineering
- Programming Background
- Technical documentation
- Data Governance documentation
- Systems Integration
- SQL
- Data Analysis
- Data warehouse principles (familiar with terms such as ETL, data marts, aggregations, enrichment)
- REST interface design
Relationship Management:
The Data Integration Engineer will need to engage with several stakeholders including
- Project Managers
- Multiple Vendor resources for delivery
- MTN SA Commercial Business Units
- EIS Management
The Data Integration Engineer needs to build and maintain relationships
Key Outputs:
- Functional/Solution Designs documented on Confluence Wiki
- Update “Living” system and integration documentation
- Project Delivery
- Technical Leadership
- Alignment to EIS Frameworks, architecture, standards and policies
- Provide consultancy to process analysts, business analysts and other business stakeholders at a project level on application, data, security, infrastructure, testing and operational designs through interactions with other MTN architects, applications and operations subject matter experts.
- Technical design process improvements
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML