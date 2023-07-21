Data Scientist

Wynberg, Cape Town

R 40 000.00 – R 45 000.00 CTC Per Month

Job Description

We are looking for a smart, ambitious and innovative Data Scientist to join the Company. The successful candidate will be based in, Wynberg, Cape Town.

Company background

Company is a premium location-based ad network based in South Africa with global reach. We provide real-time location-based ads to mobile users increasing ad relevance. For example, you could be reading news on a publisher’s site like [URL Removed] in Long Street, Cape Town and you see a promotional ad for a KFC Zinger Burger 200m away. That is way more relevant than a generic ad for a flight to Dubai.

During the course of providing relevant location-based ads we collect consent-based information such as the user’s location and other data points. We collect between 5M and 8M raw observations every day, with the total raw observations on storage in excess of 1 billion.

This creates a need for us to develop appropriate data-focused solutions like identifying a user’s home and work location, common social points-of-interest visit behaviour, time of day news reading habits, type of content being read and many more, in order to provide relevant and personalised user experiences.

The ideal candidate for this role

You will:

Build state-of-the-art statistical models



Build segmentation and propensity models



Build real time systems that integrate with the rest of our stack



Build visualisations using R Shiny, DataStudio, Tableau or similar



Brainstorm new ideas and concepts



Work with teammates on design, and code reviews

We expect you to:

Be creative



Be flexible



Think like an owner



Maintain a high standard of work

Minimum requirements:

At least 3 years of data science experience



Languages: R/RStudio, Python, MySQL



Strong mathematical or statistical knowledge



Strong data wrangling experience

Additional requirements:

Have an understanding of Hadoop, Hive and/or MapReduce



Experience with distributed computing is advantageous: Spark



Experience with Cloud services is advantageous: AWS, Google



Experience in working in an Agile/Scrum development environment



Knowledge of ad tech industry is advantageous

Benefits include:

Flexi-hours: minimum on-site hours between 09:30 and 16:30

Coffee

Friday beers

Foosball table and dart board

No dress code

Application process:

Respond to this advert by sending the following:

Your opinion on what you think the impact of AI will be on the digital ad industry?



An up-to-date CV

Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

RStudio

Python

Statistical Modeling

