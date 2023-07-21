Data Scientist

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE

The Data Scientist will be responsible for investment related machine learning research, analysis, and quantitative tool/process development. The role also includes developing data flow and data processes which includes efficiently receiving, transferring, processing, analyzing, and integrating 3rd party systems for investment research and business operational processes. Strong programming skills, particularly in Python and SQL are therefore essential. Solid experience managing and analysing large amounts of data is a must. Experience with version control and database solutions is necessary as well. The person will need to follow a collaborative team approach that adheres to the Prescient value framework.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Data Science & Analysis:

Analyse and interpret financial datasets including performance, indices, econometric data and price series to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies that can inform investment decisions

Collaborate with portfolio managers and research teams to define and implement data-driven strategies that enhance investment performance

Develop and maintain statistical models and algorithms for forecasting, risk assessment, and optimization of investment portfolios

Design and implement data collection and validation processes to ensure data integrity and accuracy

Utilize advanced analytical techniques, such as machine learning, predictive modelling, and simulation, to gain deeper insights into market dynamics

Generate reports and presentations that effectively communicate data-driven insights to various stakeholders, including investment professionals and clients

Create visually appealing and interactive data visualizations

Stay updated with the latest developments in data analysis, machine learning, and financial markets to identify opportunities for innovation and improvements within the organization

Collaborate with IT teams to develop and maintain robust data infrastructure and automate data processing tasks

General:

Assist and collaborate on team wide projects

Contribute to the analytics platform to know what is required from a Data Science perspective

Assist and investigate ad-hoc data related queries

KEY COMPETENCIES

Outstanding organization skills

Excellent interpersonal skills, excellent communication skills oral and written

Aptitude in decision-making and problem-solving

Strong work ethic, self-motivated, driven and results oriented

Ability to listen and respond to new ideas, input and diverse perspectives

High levels of self-confidence, assertive as well as healthy levels of EQ

Energetic problem-solver

Structured work style, attention to detail and accuracy is of the utmost importance

Desired Skills:

Up to 3 years’ experience with a specific focus in machine learning data analysis and have produced ETL processes at scale are essential.

Basic understanding of financial instruments and markets

Exceptional skill and experience in Python and SQL

Git version control

University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Maths/Stats/Actuarial/Quantitative Finance/Data Science)

Strong programming skills in Python and SQL

Excellent understanding of statistical learning and statistical models

About The Employer:

An exciting role, offering fantastic growth and exposure, as you form part of a team in a leading systematic investment framework.

Learn more/Apply for this position