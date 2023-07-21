Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE
The Data Scientist will be responsible for investment related machine learning research, analysis, and quantitative tool/process development. The role also includes developing data flow and data processes which includes efficiently receiving, transferring, processing, analyzing, and integrating 3rd party systems for investment research and business operational processes. Strong programming skills, particularly in Python and SQL are therefore essential. Solid experience managing and analysing large amounts of data is a must. Experience with version control and database solutions is necessary as well. The person will need to follow a collaborative team approach that adheres to the Prescient value framework.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Data Science & Analysis:
-
Analyse and interpret financial datasets including performance, indices, econometric data and price series to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies that can inform investment decisions
-
Collaborate with portfolio managers and research teams to define and implement data-driven strategies that enhance investment performance
- Develop and maintain statistical models and algorithms for forecasting, risk assessment, and optimization of investment portfolios
- Design and implement data collection and validation processes to ensure data integrity and accuracy
- Utilize advanced analytical techniques, such as machine learning, predictive modelling, and simulation, to gain deeper insights into market dynamics
- Generate reports and presentations that effectively communicate data-driven insights to various stakeholders, including investment professionals and clients
- Create visually appealing and interactive data visualizations
- Stay updated with the latest developments in data analysis, machine learning, and financial markets to identify opportunities for innovation and improvements within the organization
- Collaborate with IT teams to develop and maintain robust data infrastructure and automate data processing tasks
General:
-
Assist and collaborate on team wide projects
-
Contribute to the analytics platform to know what is required from a Data Science perspective
- Assist and investigate ad-hoc data related queries
KEY COMPETENCIES
-
Outstanding organization skills
-
Excellent interpersonal skills, excellent communication skills oral and written
- Aptitude in decision-making and problem-solving
- Strong work ethic, self-motivated, driven and results oriented
- Ability to listen and respond to new ideas, input and diverse perspectives
- High levels of self-confidence, assertive as well as healthy levels of EQ
- Energetic problem-solver
- Structured work style, attention to detail and accuracy is of the utmost importance
Desired Skills:
- Up to 3 years’ experience with a specific focus in machine learning data analysis and have produced ETL processes at scale are essential.
- Basic understanding of financial instruments and markets
- Exceptional skill and experience in Python and SQL
- Git version control
- University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Maths/Stats/Actuarial/Quantitative Finance/Data Science)
- Strong programming skills in Python and SQL
- Excellent understanding of statistical learning and statistical models
About The Employer:
An exciting role, offering fantastic growth and exposure, as you form part of a team in a leading systematic investment framework.