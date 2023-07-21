DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is looking for a DevOps Engineer to help them build functional systems that improve customer experience.
DevOps Engineer responsibilities include deploying product updates, identifying production issues and implementing integrations that meet customer needs. Ultimately, you will execute and automate operational processes fast, accurately and securely.
Key Requirements
- Education & Qualifications:
- Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
- Be able and willing to travel abroad
Experience:
- Experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role
- Proficient with git and git workflows
- Knowledge of gitlab, yocto, and cmake is a bonus
- Good knowledge of Python
- Working knowledge of databases and SQL
- Problem-solving attitude
- Collaborative team spirit
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Devops
- Python
- SQL
- Gitlab