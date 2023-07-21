Enterprise Architect

The role of the enterprise architect (ESA) addresses the conceptual/planning level of the application architecture in collaboration with other architects focused on the needs of the technology, business, and information architectures.

Responsibilities Include:

The ESA ensures that the application portfolio evolves at an appropriate rate and does not become unviable as the other related architectures change.

The ESA also provides the reusable standards, guidelines, patterns, and frameworks to application development projects, including those related to application architecture.

Make sure that all aspects of the application solution architecture are optimized (as much as possible given other constraints of time and budget) by working with subject matter experts (SMEs) in the areas of technology, information and application architectures and disciplines.

The application architect is the SME focused on designing application interfaces and software services to maximize reuse based on the business processes and governance rules for sharing.

Limit choices available during development by choosing a standard way of pursuing application development creating, defining, or choosing an application framework for the application.

Recognize potential reuse in the organization or in the application by observing and understanding the broader system environment creating the component design having knowledge of other applications in the organization.

Subdivide a complex application, during the design phase, into smaller, more manageable pieces.

Grasp the functions of each component within the application.

Understand the interactions and dependencies among components.

Communicate these concepts to developers.

Review, develop and maintain the organization’s IT architecture.

Review and evaluate the current state of the organization’s architecture (‘as-is) to identify duplications, what is working, what is not working and measure the health of key business processes that are supported by the current architecture.

Build the transition architecture to connect the current to the future state by creating an iterative roadmap to get to the desired state.

Recommend and provide changes to the business in easily digestible iterative changes.

Work in liaison with business stakeholders to develop Business Architecture Roadmaps containing tactical and strategic initiatives to reach target business capabilities. Identify and resolve dependencies and impacts across the architecture landscape.

Design solutions based on business requirements that align with Reference Architecture policies and standards.

Provide expertise in designing solutions for custom requirements.

Collaborate with internal/external stakeholders and conduct stakeholder reviews of architecture roadmaps and designs.

Determine Enterprise Architecture policy and standards definition and evolution and works with PMO to coordinate project pipeline management.

Engage relevant peers from other disciplines or domains during implementation of Solution Architecture/Design.

Accountable to build a defined life cycle around reviewing the future state enterprise architecture.

Qualifications Required for The Position:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems

Equivalent experience required TOGAF certification.

Experience Required for The Position:

10 years’ experience in a related field

5 years’ experience in an Enterprise/Solution Architect role

Knowledge of the relevant Information Technology governance and legislative framework (such as COBIT, ITIL, TOGAF, SDLC, ASAP, SOA)

Desired Skills:

TOGAF

COBIT

ITIL

SDLC

ASAP

SOA

SME

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

