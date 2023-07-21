Flutter/Dart Automation Tester – Gauteng Centurion

Our top client in the financial industry is urgently looking for the best of the best Flutter/Dart Automation Tester . We are looking for a Flutter/Dart Automation Tester who will be responsible for testing multi-platform apps for iOS, Android and the web using Google’s Flutter development framework. The primary focus will be on testing new and existing features and continuously improving the testing approach to produce more stable software deliverables. Intermediate level experience in app and web testing.

Working experience in testing Android, iOS and Web apps.

FLUTTER/Dart knowledge current or past.

Working knowledge of the general QA landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

testing multi-platform apps for iOS, Android and the web using Google’s Flutter development framework.

Solid understanding of the full software testing life cycle, including automated testing, building and Scrum methodologies.

Familiarity with SQL/NoSQL databases and their declarative query languages

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

Able to self-manage and work remotely

Good communication skills in English

Knowledge of at least one Object Oriented Programming Language

Degree in BSC/ IT preferred/Diploma in Information Technology

Min of 5 years’ experience in testing. Test Automation experience is advantageous.

Investment/financial services experience is advantageous.

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques

Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB. Advanced ISTQB advantageous

Previous or current experience working on financial systems will be a definite advantage.

Help in ensuring that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria

by active contributions during Scrum ceremonies.

Document the test plan prior to the start of any project or planned operational work and keep the test plans up to date.

Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.

Source test data to support day to day development and testing.

Continuously build test automation artifacts.

Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests.

Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.

Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly.

team QA way of work

Our client requires a valid South African ID

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

test analyst

flutter

apps

iOS and Web apps

automation tester

dart

Learn more/Apply for this position