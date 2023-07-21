Full Stack Java Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Calling all Full Stack Developers!!!
My client being one of the leading automotive Giants in the world, is looking for you!
We have an amazing long term contract available for a Full Stack Java Developer.
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.
They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.
Essential skills required:
- 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Angular 6/7/8
- Java 8
- J2EE
- JDBC
- Junit
- JPQL
Some duties you will carry out:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals.
Lets get those applications across!
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Angular
- J2EE
- Springboot
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years