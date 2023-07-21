Full Stack Java Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Calling all Full Stack Developers!!!

My client being one of the leading automotive Giants in the world, is looking for you!

We have an amazing long term contract available for a Full Stack Java Developer.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Essential skills required:

5 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Angular 6/7/8

Java 8

J2EE

JDBC

Junit

JPQL

Some duties you will carry out:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals.

Lets get those applications across!

Desired Skills:

Java

Angular

J2EE

Springboot

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position