Full-Stack Web Developer

Full-Stack Web Developer

Wynberg, CapeTown

R 40 000.00 CTC Per Month

Job Description

We are looking for a smart, ambitious and innovative Full-Stack Web developer to join a forward thinking innovative company based in Wynberg, Cape Town.

Company background:

Company is a premium location-based ad network based in South Africa with global reach. We provide real-time location-based ads to mobile users increasing ad relevance. For example, you could be reading news on a publisher’s site like [URL Removed] in Long Street, Cape Town and you see a promotional ad for a KFC Zinger Burger 200m away. That is way more relevant than a generic ad for a flight to Dubai.

We support our innovative ad delivery through a proprietary ad serving platform. The platform is used by various stakeholders such as Campaign Managers, Publisher Ops, Sales Manager, Senior Management and external partners.

This creates a need for us to create innovative platform features to deliver fast reporting, map visualisations, scalability, campaign automation and many more.

The ideal candidate for this role:

You will:

Build next-generation web applications for the end user



Design and develop overall architecture of the web application



Brainstorm new ideas and concepts



Work with teammates on design, and code reviews



Build real time systems that integrate with the rest of our stack

We expect you to:

Be creative



Be flexible



Think like an owner



Maintain a high standard of work

Minimum requirements:

At least 5 years web development experience



Languages: HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, PHP 7.1, MySQL 5.7



Frameworks: JQuery, Angular 1/2, VueJS, Laravel 5.5

Additional requirements:

Experience in high traffic environments is advantageous



Experience with Cloud services is advantageous: AWS, Google



Experience with data: collection, storing and wrangling



Experience in working in an Agile/Scrum development environment



Knowledge of ad tech industry is advantageous

Benefits include:

Hours between 09:00 and 17:00

Good Coffee

Friday beers

Foosball table and dart board

No dress code

Application process:

Respond to this advert by sending the following:

Your opinion on what you think the impact of AI will be on the digital ad industry?



An up-to-date CV

Email [Email Address Removed] and call [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

HTML5

Angular1/2

JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position