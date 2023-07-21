Full-Stack Web Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 21, 2023

Full-Stack Web Developer

Wynberg, CapeTown

R 40 000.00 CTC Per Month

Job Description

We are looking for a smart, ambitious and innovative Full-Stack Web developer to join a forward thinking innovative company based in Wynberg, Cape Town.

Company background:

Company is a premium location-based ad network based in South Africa with global reach. We provide real-time location-based ads to mobile users increasing ad relevance. For example, you could be reading news on a publisher’s site like [URL Removed] in Long Street, Cape Town and you see a promotional ad for a KFC Zinger Burger 200m away. That is way more relevant than a generic ad for a flight to Dubai.

We support our innovative ad delivery through a proprietary ad serving platform. The platform is used by various stakeholders such as Campaign Managers, Publisher Ops, Sales Manager, Senior Management and external partners.

This creates a need for us to create innovative platform features to deliver fast reporting, map visualisations, scalability, campaign automation and many more.

The ideal candidate for this role:

  • You will:
    • Build next-generation web applications for the end user
    • Design and develop overall architecture of the web application
    • Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
    • Work with teammates on design, and code reviews
    • Build real time systems that integrate with the rest of our stack
  • We expect you to:
    • Be creative
    • Be flexible
    • Think like an owner
    • Maintain a high standard of work
  • Minimum requirements:
    • At least 5 years web development experience
    • Languages: HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, PHP 7.1, MySQL 5.7
    • Frameworks: JQuery, Angular 1/2, VueJS, Laravel 5.5
  • Additional requirements:
    • Experience in high traffic environments is advantageous
    • Experience with Cloud services is advantageous: AWS, Google
    • Experience with data: collection, storing and wrangling
    • Experience in working in an Agile/Scrum development environment
    • Knowledge of ad tech industry is advantageous

Benefits include:

  • Hours between 09:00 and 17:00
  • Good Coffee
  • Friday beers
  • Foosball table and dart board
  • No dress code

Application process:

  • Respond to this advert by sending the following:
    • Your opinion on what you think the impact of AI will be on the digital ad industry?
    • An up-to-date CV
  • Email [Email Address Removed] and call [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • HTML5
  • Angular1/2
  • JavaScript

