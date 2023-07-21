Full-Stack Web Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Full-Stack Web Developer
Wynberg, CapeTown
R 40 000.00 CTC Per Month
Job Description
We are looking for a smart, ambitious and innovative Full-Stack Web developer to join a forward thinking innovative company based in Wynberg, Cape Town.
Company background:
Company is a premium location-based ad network based in South Africa with global reach. We provide real-time location-based ads to mobile users increasing ad relevance. For example, you could be reading news on a publisher’s site like [URL Removed] in Long Street, Cape Town and you see a promotional ad for a KFC Zinger Burger 200m away. That is way more relevant than a generic ad for a flight to Dubai.
We support our innovative ad delivery through a proprietary ad serving platform. The platform is used by various stakeholders such as Campaign Managers, Publisher Ops, Sales Manager, Senior Management and external partners.
This creates a need for us to create innovative platform features to deliver fast reporting, map visualisations, scalability, campaign automation and many more.
The ideal candidate for this role:
- You will:
- Build next-generation web applications for the end user
- Design and develop overall architecture of the web application
- Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
- Work with teammates on design, and code reviews
- Build real time systems that integrate with the rest of our stack
- We expect you to:
- Be creative
- Be flexible
- Think like an owner
- Maintain a high standard of work
- Minimum requirements:
- At least 5 years web development experience
- Languages: HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, PHP 7.1, MySQL 5.7
- Frameworks: JQuery, Angular 1/2, VueJS, Laravel 5.5
- Additional requirements:
- Experience in high traffic environments is advantageous
- Experience with Cloud services is advantageous: AWS, Google
- Experience with data: collection, storing and wrangling
- Experience in working in an Agile/Scrum development environment
- Knowledge of ad tech industry is advantageous
Benefits include:
- Hours between 09:00 and 17:00
- Good Coffee
- Friday beers
- Foosball table and dart board
- No dress code
Application process:
- Respond to this advert by sending the following:
- Your opinion on what you think the impact of AI will be on the digital ad industry?
- An up-to-date CV
- Email [Email Address Removed] and call [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- Angular1/2
- JavaScript