IT Project Manager

Jul 21, 2023

Project Managers needed to run ICT Projects

Project managers will be contracted for a minimum of 3 months and renewable for up to 12 months (contract term).

Experience:-

  • 4 – 6 years ICT/IT project Management experience
  • Experience in application of Prince 2 or PMBOK

Qualifications:-

  • Minimum – Matric / Grade 12
  • Minimum 3-year post matric tertiary qualification (Degree/Diploma)
  • Project Management qualification (Prince 2 / PMBOK / Post-graduate certification in Project Management)

Tools:-

  • Knowledgeable in the use of MS Project

Techical Proficiency

  • Server /Infrastrcture knowledge and experience
  • Network Knowledge and experience
  • IT knowledge and experience

Desired Skills:

  • PRINCE2
  • PMBOK
  • IT
  • Networks
  • Servers

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

