IT Project Manager

Project Managers needed to run ICT Projects
Project managers will be contracted for a minimum of 3 months and renewable for up to 12 months (contract term).
Experience:-
- 4 – 6 years ICT/IT project Management experience
- Experience in application of Prince 2 or PMBOK
Qualifications:-
- Minimum – Matric / Grade 12
- Minimum 3-year post matric tertiary qualification (Degree/Diploma)
- Project Management qualification (Prince 2 / PMBOK / Post-graduate certification in Project Management)
Tools:-
- Knowledgeable in the use of MS Project
Techical Proficiency
- Server /Infrastrcture knowledge and experience
- Network Knowledge and experience
- IT knowledge and experience
Desired Skills:
- PRINCE2
- PMBOK
- IT
- Networks
- Servers
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma