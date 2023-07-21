IT Project Manager

ENVIRONMENT:

A leader in the property market providing financial services, offering a unique culture of partnership, knowledge, challenging conventional thinking, and fun is looking for an IT Project Manager whose focus is to manage business change projects involving new processes and information system implementations. The successful candidate collaborates with the business and SBE teams to prioritize and implement projects using a structured agile project management methodology. This position requires a dynamic individual who can integrate well with the delivery team and effectively manage change through a structured agile project management approach.

DUTIES:

Manage the PMO framework and governance.

Continuously improve Professional Services delivery and effectiveness

Ensure and manage standardization and distribution of project, prioritization, and program reporting.

Manage communication with all stakeholders.

Manage risks to the program’s successful outcome.

Manage business change projects through their entire lifecycle from initiation through closure.

Manage prioritization of work with Business Analysts (BA) and the business across the overall portfolio of projects.

Facilitate change in business initiatives through an Agile project management methodology.

Manage project and program risks.

Resource coordination and planning.

Project & Program related budgeting and quality control.

Manage communication across different internal and external project stakeholders.

Project documentation and knowledge management

Feasibility assessments and motivations

Project escalation and problem management

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum academic qualification – relevant degree (ideally Information technology related)

The successful candidate requires demonstrable initiative, strong analytical skills, sound judgment and effective decision-making capabilities. Excellent written and verbal communication along with strong facilitation and negotiation skills are an absolute requirement.

A relevant project or change management-related qualification is required and a commercial university degree would be highly advantageous.

A proven capability with the Microsoft office suite of products specifically Project, Word, and PowerPoint.

A solid, demonstrable understanding of computer software, user interaction models, information presentation, business process optimization and change management are an absolute must.

ATTRIBUTES:

Skills Outline:

Effective leadership, interpersonal and communication skills

Good knowledge of techniques for planning, monitoring, and controlling projects

Good knowledge of budgeting and resource allocation procedures

Ability to find ways of solving or pre-empting problems.

Good knowledge of programme and project management methods

Conflict resolution skills

Competencies:

Analysing and forming opinions

Devotion to quality

Negotiating

Persuasiveness

Providing feedback

Planning

Results-oriented

Teambuilding

COMMENTS:

