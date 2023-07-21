IT Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Project Managers needed to run ICT Projects

Project managers will be contracted for a minimum of 3 months and renewable for up to 12 months (contract term).

Experience:-

4 – 6 years ICT/IT project Management experience

Experience in application of Prince 2 or PMBOK

Qualifications:-

Minimum – Matric / Grade 12

Minimum 3-year post matric tertiary qualification (Degree/Diploma)

Project Management qualification (Prince 2 / PMBOK / Post-graduate certification in Project Management)

Tools:-

Knowledgeable in the use of MS Project

Techical Proficiency

Server /Infrastrcture knowledge and experience

Network Knowledge and experience

IT knowledge and experience

Desired Skills:

PRINCE2

PMBOK

IT

Networks

Servers

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

