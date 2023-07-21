Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

An esteemed player in the real estate industry, this company is a leader in financial services and prides itself on fostering a distinctive culture of collaboration, expertise, open-mindedness, and enjoyment. An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Java Developer to join their dynamic and diverse team. The team is known for its agility, constantly pushing boundaries in the fast-paced fintech sector, working on cutting-edge B2C and B2B technologies. As a Java Developer, you will be an integral part of an accomplished group dedicated to creating and supporting high availability, large scale J2EE applications, adhering to meticulous standards and detailed specifications. Collaboratively, the team plays a pivotal role in driving the realization of business strategies through innovative and well-managed knowledge sharing, ICT services, and business processes.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years relevant experience in a similar role

Proven track record in Java development

Relevant IT focused bachelor’s degree or Diploma.

Experience in the following technologies:

J2SE and J2EE

Spring Boot

HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Source Control (SVN, GIT or similar)

XML and XSLT

JDBC and JPA or similar Persistence API, such as Hibernate, EclipseLink, SQL unit.

Oracle Application Server, Glassfish, Tomcat, Weblogic or Jboss

Service Oriented Architecture (SOAP and REST)

Java development

Web development

Technical design

Troubleshooting

Beneficial:

Experience in the following technologies:

AngularJS

jQuery

Apache Struts

EJB3

Bootstrap

Linux

WS-Security

Oracle Database experience and PL/SQL

Oracle SOA Suite (BPEL & ESB)

Microsoft SharePoint

ATTRIBUTES:

Accuracy

Devotion to quality

Performing under pressure

Structuring

Analysing and forming opinions

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

