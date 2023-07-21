Java Specialist – Johannesburg – Hybrid – up to R650 K per Annum at E – merge IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a Software Engineer? A software solutions company is looking for a Java Specialist to join their passionate, friendly, diverse and inspired team of software engineers to design, develop and deploy industry changing end-to-end software solutions.

Education:

BSc in Math/Stats or Computer Sciences

Cloud certifications

Experience:

5-7+ of proven hands-on software engineering experience.

5-7 years expertise in Java and JavaScript OOP Language

Strong knowledge and experience on Node or React or Angular

Exposure on other back and front-end development tools

Technical understanding and ability to express complex problems and processes

Reference Number for this position is MM57235 which is a Permanent – Hybrid position based in Johannesburg offering a salary of up to R650K per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Java

Javascript

oop

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

