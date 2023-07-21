JavaScript React Software Engineer – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at E-merge IT Recruitment

A leading international manufacturing concern are looking for a Software Engineer to join their team. If you are looking to work in an innovative, dynamic and flexible team.

This opportunity provides exposure to a cutting-edge global IT system landscape and processes while still maintaining a high work-life balance.

Essential Requirements:

JavaScript (React)

BI Tools will be an advantage

Integration between different technologies

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency, and threat awareness.

Passionate about big data architecture, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, strategic but also hands-on.

Design and implement big data architecture on Splunk and AWS that can handle the ingestion, processing, and analysis of data that is too large or complex for traditional database systems

Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.

Sound experience in developing BI dashboards & backend applications

Advanced knowledge of observability solutions for ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technologies

Amazon Web Services experience required

TypeScript / JavaScript

GraphQL

Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)

Redis, Mongo

CSS 3

Antd

HTML 5

OpenShift / Kubernetes

AWS

Docker, Docker Compose

Bitbucket, Nexus

Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 3 years of experience

