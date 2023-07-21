JavaScript React Software Engineer – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at E-merge IT Recruitment

Jul 21, 2023

A leading international manufacturing concern are looking for a Software Engineer to join their team. If you are looking to work in an innovative, dynamic and flexible team.

This opportunity provides exposure to a cutting-edge global IT system landscape and processes while still maintaining a high work-life balance.
Essential Requirements:

  • JavaScript (React)
  • BI Tools will be an advantage
  • Integration between different technologies
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency, and threat awareness.
  • Passionate about big data architecture, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, strategic but also hands-on.
  • Design and implement big data architecture on Splunk and AWS that can handle the ingestion, processing, and analysis of data that is too large or complex for traditional database systems
  • Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.
  • Sound experience in developing BI dashboards & backend applications
  • Advanced knowledge of observability solutions for ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technologies
  • Amazon Web Services experience required
  • TypeScript / JavaScript
  • GraphQL
  • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
  • MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
  • Redis, Mongo
  • CSS 3
  • Antd
  • HTML 5
  • OpenShift / Kubernetes
  • AWS
  • Docker, Docker Compose
  • Bitbucket, Nexus
  • Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana
  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 3 years of experience

Reference Number for this position is GZ56077 which is a long-term contract position paying per hour working semi remotely offering a contract rate of R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • BI Tools
  • TypeScript
  • GraphQL

