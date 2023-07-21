JavaScript React Software Engineer – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at E-merge IT Recruitment

A leading international manufacturing concern are looking for a Software Engineer to join their team. If you are looking to work in an innovative, dynamic and flexible team.
This opportunity provides exposure to a cutting-edge global IT system landscape and processes while still maintaining a high work-life balance.
Essential Requirements:
- JavaScript (React)
- BI Tools will be an advantage
- Integration between different technologies
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency, and threat awareness.
- Passionate about big data architecture, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, strategic but also hands-on.
- Design and implement big data architecture on Splunk and AWS that can handle the ingestion, processing, and analysis of data that is too large or complex for traditional database systems
- Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.
- Sound experience in developing BI dashboards & backend applications
- Advanced knowledge of observability solutions for ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technologies
- Amazon Web Services experience required
- TypeScript / JavaScript
- GraphQL
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
- MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
- Redis, Mongo
- CSS 3
- Antd
- HTML 5
- OpenShift / Kubernetes
- AWS
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Bitbucket, Nexus
- Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 3 years of experience
Reference Number for this position is GZ56077 which is a long-term contract position paying per hour working semi remotely offering a contract rate of R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
