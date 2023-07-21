JavaScript / Web Software Engineer – Hybrid – R580 per hour at E-merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

An international product development environment require a JavaScript / Web Software Engineer to join their team. If you are looking to work in an innovative, dynamic, and flexible team that values work-life balance and is highly motivating, energetic and fast-paced. Apply Now!
Be a part of cutting-edge global IT system landscape and processes in a Dynamic Global Team that offers the opportunity to develop a career and not only skills.
Essential Requirements:
- Understanding and experience in the IT SDLC process.
- Good grasp of business/user requirements and translating these into system documents and functions.
- Ability to quickly familiarize yourself with complex technical topics.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- TypeScript / JavaScript
- GraphQL
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
- MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
- Redis, Mongo
- CSS 3
- Antd
- HTML 5
- BitBucket
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- AWS
- Kubernetes
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Encryption Technologies.
- Knowledge of ITSM Solutions – specifically BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to users when required.
- Excellent written, verbal, and visual communication skills.
- Willing and able to travel internationally.
- Ability to work under pressure with a constant workload and deliver quality results.
- Above-average ability to structure, illustrate and or communicate complex concepts in an understandable, predictable manner.
- Ability to deal with uncertainty and a volatile environment with often ambiguous and conflicting requirements and priorities.
- Identify and manage risks.
- Ability to operate in an inter-cultural work environment.
- Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks within the scope of work.
- Confident, motivated, and assertive.
- Take Ownership, show initiative and work pro-active.
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time
Reference Number for this position is GZ57121 which is a long-term contract position paying per hour working semi remotely offering a contract rate of R550 to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Desired Skills:
- TypeScript
- Javascript
- GarphQL